ValuEngine Lowers TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TESS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.
