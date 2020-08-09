ValuEngine Lowers TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TESS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,101,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 251,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 128,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 127.1% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

