ValuEngine Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

TRMK traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 7,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Trustmark by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

