ValuEngine Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 17,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $38.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

