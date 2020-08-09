ValuEngine Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

FOCS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

