Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VVV. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

VVV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,446. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

