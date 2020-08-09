Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,061. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.