Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 192,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,379. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

