Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VAPO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

