Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $703,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,392. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Veracyte by 27.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

