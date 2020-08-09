Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.
In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $703,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,392. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $36.42.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
