Vereit (NYSE:VER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Vereit (NYSE:VER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

