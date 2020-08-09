ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS VIACA traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $27.72. 53,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,987. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

