Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.45. 18,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,157. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

