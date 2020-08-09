Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,481,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,793. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

