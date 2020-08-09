Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.97. 162,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.17 and a 200 day moving average of $283.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

