Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

