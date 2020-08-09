Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 6,389,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,220,180. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $25.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

