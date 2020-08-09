Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,483. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $207.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

