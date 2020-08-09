Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $15.13 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,132,000. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.