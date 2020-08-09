Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 49,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.