Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $35,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,021,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.25. 263,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $121.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.