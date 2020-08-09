Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 469,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,876,686. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

