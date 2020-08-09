Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 201,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

