Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, FBR & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

PAAS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 296,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

