Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 64,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,301. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

