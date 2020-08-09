Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Dell makes up approximately 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

DELL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

