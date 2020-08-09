Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.88. 35,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.