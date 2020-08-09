Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $437,000 Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,477.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. 34,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

