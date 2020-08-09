Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $352.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $2,364,000.00. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.