VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $790.23

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $790.23 and traded as low as $684.50. VP shares last traded at $720.00, with a volume of 627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $280.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 790.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

