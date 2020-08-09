W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.89.

GRA traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,512,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 652,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.