Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.19. 1,282,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.