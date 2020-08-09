Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $131.19. 1,282,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of -209.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Earnings History for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.