Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $131.19. 1,282,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of -209.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

