Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 7,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,621. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,514,000.

