Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

WCN stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

