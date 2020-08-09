WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.
Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,720. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.
WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
