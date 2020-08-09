Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Finning International (FTT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Finning International (TSE: FTT):

8/6/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

7/28/2020 – Finning International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.

7/23/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

Finning International stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.07. 93,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,041. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic bought 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,436.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

