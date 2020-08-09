Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

WBT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,304. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $977.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

