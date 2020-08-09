Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 9,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,081. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.69.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

