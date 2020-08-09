Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 769,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

