Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Posts Earnings Results

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

WRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,131. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

