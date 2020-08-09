Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 6,737,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

