Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.91. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.76, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

