Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Earnings Results

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wix.Com updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.61. 2,591,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $316.07.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.