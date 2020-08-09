Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $31.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 26,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 926.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $37,288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.