Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WK traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 31,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

