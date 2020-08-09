Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.13–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3-84.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.54 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $56.86. 397,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,438. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

