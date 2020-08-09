Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

YELP stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 153,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,525. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.52. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

