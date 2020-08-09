Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.70 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $13.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.50 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 90.94% and a negative net margin of 143.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

