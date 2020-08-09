Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,270. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

