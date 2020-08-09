Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,724. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

